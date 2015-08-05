COLUMN-Judge finds lawyer 'fatally tainted' Amex deal: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
Gary Friedman of the Friedman Law Group can now
put a price tag on the cost of his horribly misguided decision
to share privileged and confidential documents from his
antitrust class action against American Express with his old
friend Keila Ravelo, a lawyer for MasterCard in a parallel case:
$75 million.
After a ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Nicholas
Garaufis of Brooklyn, Friedman and his co-counsel in the Amex
case are no longer in line for that $75 million.
They were slated to receive the money for a settlement that
permits merchants to impose a surcharge on customers who use
Amex credit cards, as long as those retailers impose the same
surcharge when consumers use other credit cards.
The judge denied final approval of the settlement, finding
that Friedman didn't provide class members with adequate
representation.
DEVASTATING DETAILS
Garaufis' ruling adds devastating details to previously
bare-bones allegations about the documents Friedman gave Ravelo.
The misconduct first surfaced after federal prosecutors
charged Ravelo with setting up a fake legal services company
that she and her husband allegedly used to defraud MasterCard
and two law firms where she had been a partner, Willkie Farr &
Gallagher and Hunton & Williams.
Willkie's internal investigation of Ravelo turned up
evidence that Friedman had been sending documents from the Amex
case to her, even as she defended MasterCard in a separate class
action raising similar swipe-fee antitrust allegations against
Visa and MasterCard.
Merchants that didn't like the terms of the Amex settlement
or the $5.7 billion settlement in the MasterCard case have
argued that Friedman's disclosures tainted both deals, even
though MasterCard was not a defendant in the Amex case Friedman
led and Friedman wasn't lead counsel for the class suing Visa
and MasterCard.
Their briefs have been heavily redacted. Judge Garaufis'
opinion is not. His decision shows that Friedman gave Ravelo
pretty much his entire case file: confidential Amex documents
(at least 33), confidential documents from members of the class
he was representing (22 of those), even his own work product,
including strategy memos and emails amongst his co-counsel.
Friedman's lawyers, New York University law professor Samuel
Issacharoff and Theresa Trzaskoma of Brune & Richard, have said
he used Ravelo as an informal sounding board, to the benefit of
the class. Judge Garaufis said instead that his disclosures to a
lawyer for MasterCard called his loyalty to his clients into
question.
"Whether Friedman exchanged confidential and/or privileged
materials with Ravelo and consulted with her regarding these
actions for financial reasons, out of personal loyalty, due to a
misplaced sense that her advice would in fact benefit the
merchant class and was not improper, and/or for some other
reason(s), is something this court cannot currently, and need
not, determine," he wrote.
"Whatever his reason for doing so, Friedman's bringing
MasterCard's counsel into the negotiating process created a
conflict between class members and class counsel, and
specifically a risk that Friedman, with Ravelo in his ear,
negotiated settlement terms that are worse for class members
than the terms he might have negotiated absent that conflict."
The judge said Friedman's co-counsel, Reinhardt Wendorf &
Blanchfield and Read McCaffrey, showed their own questionable
judgment by sticking with Friedman in a brief attempting to
rescue the settlement, rather than acknowledging his wrongdoing.
"This gives the appearance that Friedman's co-counsel may be
more interested in protecting Friedman, their settlement, and
their attorneys' fees application, than they are in protecting
the merchant class that they purport to represent," the judge
said. He removed Friedman as class counsel and ordered the other
lead lawyers to submit briefs on why he shouldn't bounce them as
well.
"BURN AFTER READING"
Garaufis' opinion is full of surprising revelations, like
Friedman and Ravelo's plan to jointly represent merchants in
arbitrations against American Express or to buy a Gulfstream jet
and start an air charter business.
Friedman, according to the judge, knew full well that it was
wrong of him to share documents from the Amex case with Ravelo.
He sent some sensitive messages to Ravelo's personal email
account, rather than her work addresses, "suggesting an
intention to keep the communications from being discovered,"
Judge Garaufis wrote. And in at least two emails to Ravelo, the
judge said, Friedman wrote, "Burn after reading."
Breaching attorney client privilege might have been enough of
an offense to justify a finding that Friedman did not adequately
represent the merchants in the class, the judge said, "but this
is not where the misconduct ends, and it does not constitute the
complete story of the inadequacy of representation in this
case."
"FANTASY RESOLUTION"
That is where Judge Garaufis' opinion gets really
interesting. He discusses the intersection of the now-rejected
Amex settlement with merchants' $5.7 billion settlement with
MasterCard and Visa, suggesting a motive for Friedman to push
for a certain provision in the MasterCard deal. Retailers with
objections to the MasterCard settlement have struggled to
convince the magistrate judge in their case that Friedman's
improper disclosures should upend the final judgment entered
against MasterCard and Visa.
Garaufis' opinion should help them hone their theory.
According to the judge, the two settlements were inextricably
connected, and Friedman - who assisted class counsel in the
MasterCard case in negotiations on injunctive relief - had an
incentive to argue for a provision in that settlement that would
help him reach a deal with Amex.
The judge quoted an email from November 2011 in which
Friedman told Ravelo that Amex's "fantasy resolution" of the
swipe fee litigation was surcharge parity, in which merchants
can tack on fees for Amex users as long as they charge the same
fees when customers use Visa and MasterCard credit cards.
The way to obtain that "fantasy," Friedman said, was to
include a provision in the merchants' settlement with Visa and
MasterCard to require a "level playing field" for such
surcharges.
INTERDEPENDENCE
Friedman was in constant touch with Ravelo during
MasterCard's settlement negotiations, according to Garaufis,
providing her with the plaintiffs' strategy memos and even
volunteering to draft a paragraph on the level playing field
provision for Ravelo to present to MasterCard.
At the same time, the judge said, he passed to her
information about Amex's negotiating position and the class
posture in that case.
"This interaction between the (MasterCard) settlement and
the (Amex) settlement agreement illustrates why Friedman's
apparent collaboration with Ravelo is so troubling," Judge
Garaufis said.
"Friedman's ability to be a zealous advocate for the class
was compromised by his collaboration with counsel for
MasterCard, an entity with interests divergent to those of the
class; there is reason to be concerned that he was not acting
solely in the class's interests when he, teamed with Ravelo,
engaged in settlement negotiations and decision-making."
The judge effectively outlines the interdependence of the
two settlements. But the challenge for objectors in the
MasterCard case will be to show Friedman or Ravelo had
decision-making authority over that settlement. That won't be
easy.
The class was represented by lead counsel from Robins
Kaplan; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Berger & Montague,
with Friedman just in a supporting role. MasterCard's lead
counsel was Ken Gallo of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison,
not Keila Ravelo.
And as settlement proponents in the MasterCard case have
said repeatedly, their deal - including the level playing field
provision - was proposed by an independent mediator in December
2011. Much of the correspondence between Friedman and Ravelo
that Judge Garaufis cites came after the mediator had already
suggested the provision.
Overturning the MasterCard settlement is still a very long
shot, but Judge Garaufis' Amex ruling may improve the odds for
settlement detractors. Objectors have submitted briefs calling
for judgment in the case to be vacated to Visa, MasterCard and
class counsel. Settlement proponents have until Aug. 18 to
respond.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel)