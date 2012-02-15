CORRECTED-Banks, brokers and exchanges jostle over OTC reforms

By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Feb 15 Europe's top banks, futures
brokers and exchanges are poised to pile into the shadowy
over-the-counter market once regulators shine a light on a vast
industry where toxic assets change hands virtually unchecked.
Regulators want the OTC market, in which bonds, currency and
financial derivatives are traded bilaterally between banks, fund
managers and hedge funds, to become more like exchange-based
markets where equities and futures are traded multilaterally.
The move to reform came after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in late 2008 when open trades on traditional exchanges
took days to resolve, while some trades in the most complex OTC
products are still unresolved three years later.
Europe's top OTC brokers are already positioning themselves
as the providers of a new kind of regulated trading system for
this market. But Europe's banks and exchanges are also expected
to close in as regulations become clearer this year.
"The OTC market has historically been tied up between a
handful of brokers and dealers but the exchanges and other new
entrants will look to move aggressively into these potentially
higher margin products partly because their core exchange-traded
markets have become squeezed," said Simmy Grewal, a senior
analyst at research house Aite Group.
Changes to European trade in financial instruments is being
made via the reform of a 2007 directive known as MiFID (Markets
in Financial Instruments Directive), which opened up European
share trading to competition.
This week the European Commission - Europe's executive arm -
opened the public debate on its planned MiFID reform.
The Commission is proposing tighter rules around
controversial high-frequency trading, which uses advanced
technology to trade securities, and bank dark pool systems,
which anonymously match large buy and sell orders.
But it also wants to overhaul the $700 trillion OTC market
by forcing it to become more transparent and easier to regulate.
U.S. authorities are working on similar OTC reforms and the
comprehensive Dodd-Frank Bill will be implemented this year.
COST HIKES
The European reforms propose three pieces of market
infrastructure: a trade repository that acts as a register of
trades; a clearing house, which protects firms from a
Lehman-type default; and a regulated trading platform or
exchange.
The implementation of repositories and clearers are less
contentious. But the plan to force trading onto exchange-type
platforms - known in Europe as Organised Trading Facilities
(OTFs) and the United States as Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs)
- has angered the largest OTC providers who feel this level of
transparency will hike costs.
"There is a consensus that reporting and clearing are
important measures, but there is disagreement over whether the
trading function needs to be reformed," said Jeff Gooch, Chief
Executive of OTC specialist MarkitServ.
Authorities like the exchange model because business is
transacted centrally, on an exchange or regulated platform,
which makes trading activity easier to monitor.
Though no decisions have yet been taken, OTC incumbents are
preparing to make the best of what many see as a bad situation.
"Different types of market participant are looking to
provide SEFs (Swap Execution Facilities) but there is still some
confusion over the rules," said Gooch.
The obvious providers of these exchange-type platforms are
inter-dealer brokers like ICAP, Tullett Prebon
and Tradition, which already match buyers and sellers.
These brokers have launched already systems that are
compatible with the rules but take-up has been slowed by lack of
clarity from regulators.
"We have not yet seen the full rules and the growth of iSwap
[ICAP's system] has been suppressed, which has been
disappointing and frustrating," ICAP's Chief Executive Michael
Spencer said this month. "All we have been able to do is make
our best effort to estimate the rules and then act first".
FRESH FACES
New entrants are also looking to tap into the lucrative OTC
market but timing is a challenge.
The OTC market is the world's largest derivatives industry,
dwarfing the exchange-traded market, which was estimated by the
Bank of International Settlements at $26.4 trillion compared
with the OTC valuation of $707 trillion last year.
"There are no doubt various SEF start-ups waiting in the
wings, but the way things are progressing the bulk of the
regulation may not take effect until 2013," said Daniel Marcus,
Tradition's head of strategy and business development. "So the
question for them is at what point do they come to market and
with what?"
Marcus said others hoping to offer new platforms were likely
to include technology providers such as Bloomberg and Tradeweb,
a fixed income platform owned by Thomson Reuters and
ten banks, including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
As minority shareholders, the banks have an interest in
Tradeweb doing well from the OTC reforms but Gooch sees another
opportunity for them: "There could be as many as 30 SEFs coming
out in the short-term, which could create a demand for an
aggregator, which is where the dealers could play a role".
The biggest competition, though, could come from the world's
largest futures exchanges, also waiting in the wings.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
IntercontinentalExchange and Deutsche Boerse
have all shown a willingness to provide OTC clearing services
but have left their options open on trading.
"The question for the exchanges, in a world of mandatory
clearing requirements, is whether they want to embark on
clearing, or clearing and trading these OTC products," said
Marcus.
The Tradition MD said trading OTC products, which tend to be
low volume and high value, was not compatible with the
exchanges' commercial models which are more geared towards high
transaction turnover.
But he added: "The exchanges may see opportunities in making
available trading in vanilla OTC products and we'd be naive to
think they aren't looking at that opportunity."