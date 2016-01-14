COLUMN-Can Islamic State victim's widow win suit against Twitter?: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
Jan 14 If the widow of a U.S. government
contractor killed in a 2015 Islamic State shooting in Amman,
Jordan, wins her newly filed Anti-Terrorism Act suit against
Twitter, there could be enormous consequences for social media
sites.
As my colleague Jon Stempel reported Thursday, extremist
groups are well known to use the Internet to recruit new members
and plan attacks. Liability to victims of these attacks - and
the treble damages available under the ATA - could mean
significant exposure and reputational harm for sites frequented
by extremists.
But first, plaintiff Tamara Fields will have to win judicial
support for her theory that Twitter provided material support to
the Islamic State by permitting the group to use the site to
encourage small-scale attacks like the one that killed her
husband, Lloyd "Carl" Fields.
Carl Fields, a contractor for DynCorp International, went to
Jordan last fall to help train security officers from Jordan,
Iraq and the Palestinian Territories. He was one of several
people shot by a trainee on Nov. 9, in an attack for which the
Islamic State took credit, according to the complaint.
Though U.S. terrorism victims have managed in recent years
to establish ATA liability for financial institutions and
purported charities, this suit appears to be the first to
attempt to extend blame to a social media site for providing
support to a terror group under the ATA, according Fields
counsel Joshua Arisohn of Bursor & Fisher.
Holding Twitter liable will be "a real challenge," according
to Notre Dame law professor Jimmy Gurule, a former U.S. Treasury
and Justice Department official who specializes in terror
finance law.
"The case raises a number of open and unsettled issues," he
said in an interview Thursday. Fields will have to show that
Twitter knew the Islamic State was misusing the site and didn't
do enough to stop the group's activity, according to Gurule, and
even if she can meet that burden, she will have to show her
husband's death occurred "by reason of" Twitter's conduct.
ESTABLISHING STANDARDS
Exactly what that causation standard requires is a matter of
considerable ambiguity, as I've reported in connection with
victims' successful ATA case against Arab Bank. (After about 500
victims of Hamas attacks won a jury verdict of liability against
the bank in 2014, the case settled in August for an undisclosed
amount.)
Must ATA plaintiffs show attacks would not have occurred if
it hadn't been for the defendant's material support? Or that the
defendant's conduct led directly to an extremist attack? Or
neither?
In a comprehensive post-trial opinion in the Arab Bank case,
U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan analyzed precedent on the ATA
causation standard from the U.S. Supreme Court and several
federal circuits. He concluded the causation standard isn't as
high as Arab Bank argued it was.
According to Cogan, a defendant can be liable under the ATA
if it acted with the knowledge that its conduct could lead to
death or injury that would not otherwise occur.
Cogan's analysis isn't binding, especially in federal court
in San Francisco, where the Twitter case was filed. But
plaintiffs' lawyer Gary Osen, widely regarded as the pioneer of
ATA litigation against financial institutions and a lead lawyer
in the Arab Bank case, called Cogan's decision "arguably the
most definitive decision ever written on the ATA."
For what it's worth, Osen told me Thursday that he believes
the Twitter case has a shot. "Obviously, each case will hinge on
specific facts, but I think it's well pled," he said.
Fields' lawyer Arisohn actually worked on Arab Bank's ATA
defense team for many years before joining Bursor & Fisher and
said he put to use in the Twitter complaint what he learned from
working on the other side.
He said the causation standard won't be hard to meet against
Twitter. "A claim under the ATA requires only proximate
causation: a showing that the defendant's acts were a
substantial factor in the sequence of events responsible for
causing plaintiffs' injuries and that plaintiffs' injuries were
reasonably foreseeable or anticipated as a natural consequence
of such acts," Arisohn said in an email.
"Plaintiffs are not required to prove that defendant's
alleged unlawful acts were the sole cause of their injuries; nor
do plaintiffs need to eliminate all other possible causes of
injury."
The complaint contends that Twitter has been on notice since
2011 that Islamic State and other groups were using the service
to spread propaganda, yet has refused aggressively to monitor
tweets and accounts. The White House last week announced
high-level talks to push the biggest Internet services,
including Twitter, to do more to counteract extremist messages
on their sites.
TWITTER'S DEFENSE
Twitter says it is not an enabler for groups like the
Islamic State. In a response to a Reuters query about the new
suit, a Twitter representative said the claims are "without
merit," though it expressed sympathy for the Fields family.
"Violent threats and the promotion of terrorism deserve no
place on Twitter and, like other social networks, our rules make
that clear," the statement said. "We have teams around the world
actively investigating reports of rule violations, identifying
violating conduct, partnering with organizations countering
extremist content online and working with law enforcement
entities when appropriate."
A Brookings Institution paper last March, The ISIS Twitter
Census, said Twitter has suspended thousands of accounts tied to
the Islamic State.
In addition to arguing that it did not turn a blind eye to
the Islamic State's use of the service and did not cause Carl
Fields' death, Twitter may cite the U.S. Communications Decency
Act (CDA) as a defense in the ATA case. A provision in that law
protects online intermediaries that host or republish speech by
other people.
Fields counsel Arisohn said Congress intended that statute
to shield Internet companies from liability when users publish
libelous comments - not "to give companies like Twitter a get
out of jail free card when they knowingly hand over powerful
communications tools to designated terrorist organizations."
The intersection of the CDA and the ATA is one of the issues
that other social media companies ought to watch closely as this
case is litigated.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)