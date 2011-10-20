Banks unconvinced by new EU trading platform plan

* New type of platform to improve transparency in
derivatives
* "I want to put an end to the OTC and opacity" -Barnier
By Luke Jeffs and Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 20 European Union plans to radically
reshape derivatives and share trading lack clarity and fail to
understand how banks operate, top trading firms said on
Thursday.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, on Wednesday
unveiled a draft law to update its securities rules, known as
the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID).
The draft includes a new category of platform, known as an
organised trading facility (OTFs), and is designed to shine a
light on the murky world of "dark pools", also known as
systematic internalisers, the private and anonymous trading
venues owned by banks, and clarify how banks use client trades.
"The regulators are creating a new category of OTF to split
client business from prop (proprietary trading) business, but
this is a grey area," said Simmy Grewal, an analyst at research
house Aite Group.
"If the bank is using its own capital to facilitate a client
trade, can the resulting position be traded against another
client?" said Grewal.
The rules follow a pledge by world leaders that all
standardised derivatives contracts currently traded between
banks in the over-the-counter (OTC) or off-exchange markets
should be traded electronically, where possible.
The aim is to make trading in the $600 trillion OTC
derivatives markets safer and more transparent so that
regulators can keep tabs on traders.
"I want to put an end to the OTC and opacity, apart from
some very specific and limited waivers," the draft law's author,
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier, told a news
conference on Thursday.
ILLUMINATING DARK POOLS
Large brokers, such as Citi, Deutsche (DBKGn.DE), Morgan
Stanley and UBS , look to match orders -- both
their own and those of their clients -- privately in dark pools
to avoid the added cost of using exchanges.
They argue that separating client orders from the broker's
own proprietary flow makes no sense because many client orders
are facilitated, or partly funded, by their brokers, so there
cannot be a clear distinction.
"The distinction between the OTFs and systematic
internalisers, which effectively separates customers' orders
from principal flow, is largely artificial," said Jack Vensel,
the global head of wholesale services at Citigroup .
Broker trade body the Association for Financial Markets in
Europe has called for a clear definition of OTFs that respects
the differences and choice between trading venues.
The new rules are strict. Only ad hoc trading in shares,
bonds and non-standardised derivatives will continue to be
allowed to take place off a platform, the Commission said.
New global bank capital requirements rules being thrashed
out by the Basel Committee will also make it punitive for banks
to trade bilaterally and avoid using platforms like OTFs.
BROKERS AWAIT WAIVERS
Banks won't know the exact impact of OTFs until the
Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
finalises measures to implement the new law, which may take one
to two years.
"The full transparency details have been delegated to ESMA,
and we don't know what the precise definitions will be," said
Andrew Bowley, head of electronic trading product management at
Nomura .
Industry officials say that without broad waivers it would
be difficult to continue with bloc trades, for example.
ESMA will decide waivers by majority voting, making it
impossible for Britain, the EU's biggest derivatives trading
centre, to wield a veto.
"I want to ensure the waivers they benefit from are
proportionate, justified and limited," Barnier said.
UK-based industry officials say ESMA will end up effectively
controlling the wholesale market in Britain.
The United States has also approved a law to introduce swap
execution facilities or SEFs for trading OTC derivatives. Like
these venues, OTFs will also have to include "third party"
liquidity, and stop being just a platform for bilateral trades.
Brokers want to be able to say who should be allowed to
trade on an OTF. But exchanges argue there should be no
discrimination, and they should be treated like bourses.
(Editing by Will Waterman)