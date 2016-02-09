OTG delays IPO by one day amid stock market volatility

Feb 9 Airport restaurant operator OTG Experience Inc has delayed pricing of its intial public offering from Tuesday to Wednesday, amid renewed volatility in the stock market, according to peoople familiar with the situation.

The company's decision to push back its offering by a day highlights the fragility of the IPO market, in a quarter that has seen only two public offerings so far.

Representatives for OTG were not immediately available for comment.

OTG had said it planned to raise as much as $585 million in an IPO. The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares are expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)