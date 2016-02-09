OTG delays IPO by one day amid stock market volatility

Feb 9 Airport restaurant operator OTG Experience
Inc has delayed pricing of its intial public offering
from Tuesday to Wednesday, amid renewed volatility in the stock
market, according to peoople familiar with the situation.
The company's decision to push back its offering by a day
highlights the fragility of the IPO market, in a quarter that
has seen only two public offerings so far.
Representatives for OTG were not immediately available for
comment.
OTG had said it planned to raise as much as $585 million in
an IPO. The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares are
expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)