UPDATE 1-OTG delays IPO amid stock market volatility

By Lauren Hirsch
Feb 9 Airport restaurant operator OTG EXP Inc
said on Tuesday it has delayed its IPO due to
unfavorable market conditions.
Pricing of the initial public offering was originally
expected on Tuesday. OTG EXP did not give a revised time frame
for the offering, saying only that it "will continue to evaluate
the proposed offering as market conditions develop."
The decision to push back its offering highlights the
fragility of the IPO market, in a quarter that has had only two
public offerings so far.
OTG had said it planned to raise as much as $585 million in
the IPO. The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares was
expected to be priced between $16 and $18 per share.
