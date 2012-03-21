Russia's Otkritie latest to pick up Goldman trader

| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Russian bank Otkritie Capital
has become the latest of a new breed of brokerages to take on a
former top trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, in a
further sign of hiring by smaller trading firms.
Otkritie has hired Michael Workman, a former executive
director and regional head of structured principal investments
at Goldman in Moscow, to head its fixed income business, based
in Moscow and London.
The appointment comes two days after U.S. brokerage BTIG
said it had hired Goldman's former head of European sales
trading Matthew Cyzer to spearhead its European growth plans.
Otkritie's and BTIG's ambitious growth plans follow an
announcement by Berenberg Bank last month that the German firm
plans to hire an extra 30 research analysts over the next two
years.
"We are looking to expand our team of highly-skilled
professionals with extensive knowledge across this asset class
and emerging markets, especially Russia," Otkritie's Group Chief
Executive Igor Vayn said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
In his new role as BTIG's president and head of European
equities, Cyzer will be charged with expanding the firm's
fledgling European business by hiring across trading, prime
brokerage and agency execution.
"We feel that now is the right time to invest further in our
growing European franchise by hiring the best talent and the
best professionals to drive our growth and serve our clients,"
Steven Starker, co-founder of BTIG, had said on Monday.
Workman was a senior credit trader at UBS AG in
Moscow before joining Goldman.
Recruitment by smaller brokerages stands in contrast to
actions by the world's top investment banks, including Goldman
and UBS, which have slashed over 130,000 jobs since the middle
of last year amid stricter regulations and euro zone debt
problems.