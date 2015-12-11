UPDATE 2-FDA approves Otonomy's ear infection drug

* Otiprio to be priced between $200-$250/treatment
* Drug launch expected in Q1 2016
* Otiprio to be made available in certain hospitals
(Adds drug price; analysts' comments)
By Rosmi Shaji
Dec 11 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said
its treatment for an inflammatory ear disease in children became
the first approved drug for the condition in the United States.
The company said its antibacterial drug, Otiprio, was tested
in pediatric patients who have middle-ear infection, and were
undergoing surgery to drain out the accumulated fluid from the
ear.
The company's shares were up 2 percent at $27 on the Nasdaq
on Friday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
single-dose of Otiprio to treat children with the infection
known as bilateral otitis media with effusion.
Otitis media with effusion (OME) occurs when non-infected
fluid gets accumulated in the middle ear, resulting in hearing
loss. This fluid accumulates due to cold, sore throat or upper
respiratory infection.
Children with OME undergo a common surgery called the
tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) were a T-shaped tube is
inserted, to drain out accumulated fluid, enable ventilation in
the middle ear and simplify the administration of antibiotics.
Overall, there are about one million TTP procedures
performed each year in the United States, of which 85 percent
are being done in pediatric patients with middle-ear effusion
and receive tubes in both the ears, Otonomy said.
The San Diego-based company, which plans to launch the drug
in the first quarter of 2016 said, it expects Otiprio to be
priced between $200-$250 per treatment.
The price is at a premium of 10-40 percent to Ciprodex,
which is a branded drug that has been used off-label in over
half of the TTP surgeries, Piper Jaffrey analysts said last
week.
Otonomy said it plans to make the drug samples available in
targeted hospitals where ENTs would gain experience with the
product.
"ENT specialists who have experience with Otiprio view it
favorably over other ear drops mainly due to ease of use and low
treatment failure rate," Piper Jaffray analysts added.
(Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Don Sebastian)