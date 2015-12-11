UPDATE 2-FDA approves Otonomy's ear infection drug

* Otiprio to be priced between $200-$250/treatment

* Drug launch expected in Q1 2016

* Otiprio to be made available in certain hospitals (Adds drug price; analysts' comments)

By Rosmi Shaji

Dec 11 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said its treatment for an inflammatory ear disease in children became the first approved drug for the condition in the United States.

The company said its antibacterial drug, Otiprio, was tested in pediatric patients who have middle-ear infection, and were undergoing surgery to drain out the accumulated fluid from the ear.

The company's shares were up 2 percent at $27 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the single-dose of Otiprio to treat children with the infection known as bilateral otitis media with effusion.

Otitis media with effusion (OME) occurs when non-infected fluid gets accumulated in the middle ear, resulting in hearing loss. This fluid accumulates due to cold, sore throat or upper respiratory infection.

Children with OME undergo a common surgery called the tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) were a T-shaped tube is inserted, to drain out accumulated fluid, enable ventilation in the middle ear and simplify the administration of antibiotics.

Overall, there are about one million TTP procedures performed each year in the United States, of which 85 percent are being done in pediatric patients with middle-ear effusion and receive tubes in both the ears, Otonomy said.

The San Diego-based company, which plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2016 said, it expects Otiprio to be priced between $200-$250 per treatment.

The price is at a premium of 10-40 percent to Ciprodex, which is a branded drug that has been used off-label in over half of the TTP surgeries, Piper Jaffrey analysts said last week.

Otonomy said it plans to make the drug samples available in targeted hospitals where ENTs would gain experience with the product.

"ENT specialists who have experience with Otiprio view it favorably over other ear drops mainly due to ease of use and low treatment failure rate," Piper Jaffray analysts added. (Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Don Sebastian)