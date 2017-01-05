Otonomy's ear infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat acute otitis externa (AOE), an infection in the outer ear canal, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.
The drug, Otiprio, is approved for use in pediatric patients during tympanostomy tube placement surgery.
The company said it would submit a supplemental marketing approval application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: