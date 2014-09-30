Hungary's OTP offered $380 mln for Slovenian bank -paper

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's OTP Bank offered 300 million euros ($381 million) in a non-binding bid in July for state-owned Nova KBM, Slovenia's second-largest lender, Slovenian newspaper Finance reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

OTP, which has said it was looking for acquisition opportunities, has operations throughout central eastern Europe but not in Slovenia.

Its bid for Nova KBM was the top non-binding offer, ahead of a bid from U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management , the newspaper said.

Slovenian state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale of Nova KBM, has asked for binding bids by Oct. 7.

OTP declined to comment on the newspaper report. (1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Writing by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)