OTP says its CHF exposure is covered, will limit FX hit

BRIEF-S&T confirms 2017 sales forecast after Q1 results
* Says revenues from sales rise to eur 182.8 mio (py: eur 96.4 million)
BUDAPEST Jan 15 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Thursday it has covered its Swiss franc exposure on outstanding foreign currency household mortgages with EUR/CHF swap deals after the central bank provided euro liquidity last year for a conversion of the loans.
The bank, Hungary's largest lender, also has only a minimal exposure on its corporate loan book as corporate clients either covered their own exposure with forex deals or the bank already created provisions for those clients who have not, a spokesman told Reuters.
OTP shares traded at 3,490 forints ($13), down 3 percent on the day, after ploughing lows at 3,390 forints, after the forint weakened steeply on the Swiss central bank's decision to erase its EUR/CHF exchange rate cap. ($1 = 276.2 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Says revenues from sales rise to eur 182.8 mio (py: eur 96.4 million)
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)