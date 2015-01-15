版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 19:36 BJT

OTP says its CHF exposure is covered, will limit FX hit

BUDAPEST Jan 15 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Thursday it has covered its Swiss franc exposure on outstanding foreign currency household mortgages with EUR/CHF swap deals after the central bank provided euro liquidity last year for a conversion of the loans.

The bank, Hungary's largest lender, also has only a minimal exposure on its corporate loan book as corporate clients either covered their own exposure with forex deals or the bank already created provisions for those clients who have not, a spokesman told Reuters.

OTP shares traded at 3,490 forints ($13), down 3 percent on the day, after ploughing lows at 3,390 forints, after the forint weakened steeply on the Swiss central bank's decision to erase its EUR/CHF exchange rate cap. ($1 = 276.2 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐