UPDATE 2-Shares in Hungary's OTP bank dive on fears of govt clampdown

* Sell-off in OTP shares after chief exec sells some stock

* Bank says its boss to invest capital in agri-business

* Market bracing for govt intervention in forex loans

* OTP share plunges more than 10 pct, briefly suspended (Releads, updates throughout)

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 19 Shares in Hungary's biggest bank nosedived on Friday after the chief executive sold off a big chunk of his equity, frightening investors already anxious about a planned government reform that could hurt banks' bottom line.

The share price of OTP, central Europe's biggest independent lender, fell at one point by over 14 percent as stock worth about $120 million changed hands.

The bank said its chief executive Sandor Csanyi sold shares so that he could invest in an agricultural business he also owns, but traders saw a possible link between his decision and a plan by the government to re-write contracts between banks and holders of foreign currency mortgages.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is seeking re-election next year, has a track record of taking bold policy steps which please many voters but hurt big investors, especially the banks, and alarm markets.

Up to now, the impact has been dampened by enthusiasm for emerging market assets. But increased volatility since the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a change in monetary policy could weaken investors' resolve to stick with Hungarian assets.

"It would be hard not to see some kind of connection between the CEO's selling of his OTP shares and the announcements of the past few days that the government is planning something potentially drastic with FX loans," said Attila Gyurcsik, an analyst at Concorde Securities.

"This is very negative news for OTP stock, that its chief executive believes he has to sell so many shares at this level."

Before Friday's session, shares in OTP had already fallen around eight percent over the previous 48 hours. That was triggered by the government announcement late on Tuesday that it was thinking about tweaking foreign currency loan contracts in a new move to help borrowers.

A previous measure to help holders of foreign currency home loans - many of them left in financial difficulty after exchange rate changes made their mortgages more expensive - cost the banks millions of euros.

TRADING SUSPENDED

The Hungarian government has not given details of what exactly it plans to do with the foreign currency mortgages. It has said in the past it wants to protect borrowers and has spoken of banks making vast profits from at consumers' expense. Orban's government though denies trying to hurt investors.

The rush to dump OTP stock was so intense that trade in the bank's shares accounted for almost all the volume on the Hungarian stock exchange, Reuters data showed. The bourse had to briefly suspend trading in OTP shares.

At its lowest, the stock was at a 7-month low. By 13:43 GMT, the share price had regained some ground, and was down 10 percent for the day. The forint currency was largely unfazed.

"Looks like investors are beginning to realise there is a problem. We have seen the statement that CEO Csanyi needs the money to finance agricultural investments; whether you believe this or not is a separate question," a trader said.

Csanyi's decision to sell some of his family's shares in OTP sent shockwaves through the market because he is so closely associated with the bank.

He has been in charge since 1992, transforming it from a state-run monopoly under Communism into a modern financial institution. He is also Hungary's richest businessman, with an estimated net worth of about $600 million.

"This (sale) means that Csanyi regards OTP's future as unfavourable now," said Gergely Gabler, an analyst at Equilor.

"The worst-case scenario is if the bank sector has to swallow all losses due to the FX (foreign currency) loans, and that could mean losses of up to 250 billion forints for OTP." (Editing by Christian Lowe and Andrew Roche)