UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's schizophrenia treatment

July 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S and Japan's
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Rexulti, an anti-psychotic drug
used to treat schizophrenia.
The drug, brexpiprazole, was also approved as an adjunctive
therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD), a serious
psychiatric condition that can lead to persistent feelings of
sadness, frustration or anger, the health regulator said on
Friday.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a unit of Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
.
The agency based its decision on seven clinical trials,
three of which examined the drug's effect on schizophrenia and
four testing it as an adjunctive therapy for MDD.
The drug, which will be available in the U.S. in early
August, comes close on the heels of Johnson & Johnson
getting FDA approval for a longer-acting version of its
schizophrenia treatment.
Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe, and disabling brain
disorder that can cause delusions and hallucinations. It affects
about 1 percent of Americans, according to the National
Institute of Mental Health.
At its worst, MDD can lead to suicide, with almost 1 million
lives lost every year, according to the World Health
Organization
Data from clinical trials showed that brexpiprazole was less
likely to cause akathesia, a common side-effect of
anti-depressants that leads to distress and restlessness.
The approval comes at a good time for Otsuka, a unit of
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd. The company's U.S. patent for a
similar anti-psychotic, Abilify, which is sold by Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co in the United States, expired in April.
Abilify was one of Otsuka's main revenue drivers. It raked
in $2.29 billion worldwide in 2013 before sales fell 12 percent
the following year, according to Bristol-Myers' quarterly
report.
The FDA, in April, allowed four companies, including
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, to begin
producing generic versions of Abilify for mental illnesses such
as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. (1.usa.gov/1EO2DvW)
Otsuka said late last year that it would buy U.S.-based
Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $3.5 billion in its
biggest-ever deal to expand its portfolio of neurological drugs
before Abilify's patent expired.
Consensus forecasts from industry analysts point to annual
sales of $1.4 billion for brexpiprazole by 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters Cortellis, the life sciences division.
Other promising schizophrenia drugs in development include
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc's Fanapt, which was found
effective in a relapse study last month, and Alkermes Plc's
aripiprazole lauroxil, which the FDA will decide on in
August.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair, Anjali Rao Koppala and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)