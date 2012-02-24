UPDATE 1-Otsuka America receives FDA nod for breath test in children

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
* FDA approves BreathTek UBT for use in children
* Test to detect ulcer- and inflammation-causing bacteria
Feb 24 U.S. health regulators have approved Otsuka America Pharmaceutical's breath test to detect bacterial infection that causes stomach inflammation and ulcer, for use in children aged 3 to 17 years.
A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said BreathTek UBT was the first breath test to detect Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections in children.
Rockville, Maryland-based Otsuka America, a unit of Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, was granted approval to market its breath test for use in adults in 1996.
"Results from this test, when considered with a physician's assessment of the patient's history, other risk factors, and professional guidelines, can quickly indicate infection," the FDA release said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about two-thirds of the world's population is infected with Helicobacter pylori, which increases the risk of developing gastric cancer and a type of lymphoma.
* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.