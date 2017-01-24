CORRECTED-Prosthetics maker Ottobock draws private equity interest

(Removes erroneous reference to potential value of stake for
sale in second paragraph)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the
world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted
interest from private equity groups including KKR and
CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
The suitors for the stake in its core healthcare division
also include buyout firms BC Partners and Advent, the people
told Reuters.
The privately held company, owned by the founder's grandson
Hans Georg Naeder, said on Friday it was targeting private
equity firms, affluent families and technology funds as
potential buyers in a deal to be completed by the end of June,
ahead of an initial public offering at a later stage.
Ottobock, which started in 1919 as a maker of prosthetics
for World War One veterans, said it was currently valued at
about 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and that it was being
advised by J.P. Morgan in the planned stake sale.
Ottobock, an official partner of the International
Paralympic Committee, is seeking financial backing to develop
more bionic devices; prosthetic limbs and orthotic braces
closely modelled on natural mechanisms.
The deal would help it to pursue "even quicker profitable
growth and groundbreaking innovations for the people suffering a
handicap", Naeder said in the statement.
The valuation would equate to a multiple of 12 times its
expected 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of 250 million euros, a discount to some rivals as
the business includes its lower-margin wheelchair business, one
of the people said.
Peer Iceland's Ossur trades at 14.7 times its
expected core earnings.
The investment firms and Ottobock declined to comment.
The company said last October it was considering the sale
for up to 240 million euros of its Ottobock Kunststoff division,
a maker of engineering foams, to focus on healthcare.
Ottobock reported sales of 1.031 billion euros for 2015, of
which 847.7 million euros came from its main healthcare unit.
The company said in July 2015 it wanted to go public in
2017, possibly floating a stake of 25 percent with Naeder
staying in control. It declined to provide a more specific
timeline for the IPO on Monday.
($1 = 0.9310 euros)
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Alexander
Huebner; Editing by Susan Thomas/Keith Weir)