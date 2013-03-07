Outdoor Channel says board prefers Kroenke bid over InterMedia

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc said on Thursday its board has decided a bid from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was superior to an existing pact with InterMedia.
A board statement came a day after Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche U.S. professional sports teams, said it had delivered a definitive counterproposal to buy Outdoor for $8.75 per share in cash.
InterMedia, run by cable veteran Leo Hindery, had offered $8 per share. Outdoor announced on Nov. 16 it had agreed to merge with InterMedia in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $208 million.
Outdoor said the board had notified InterMedia it wants to terminate their agreement. InterMedia has four business days to respond.
If Outdoor accepts Kroenke's offer, it would have to pay InterMedia, which also operates the Sportsman Channel, a breakup fee of $6.5 million.
Outdoor, which features programming aimed at hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, said on March 4 it received an unsolicited bid from Kroenke and that the board had authorized discussions with the rival bidder.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.