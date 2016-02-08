Activist investor Engaged Capital reports 14.1 pct stake in Outerwall

Feb 8 Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC
reported a 14.1 percent stake in Outerwall Inc, the
operator of Redbox video rental kiosks.
Engaged Capital, which reported the stake as of Feb. 1, said
it had bought Outerwall shares based on the belief that they
"were undervalued and represented an attractive investment
opportunity." (1.usa.gov/1TO09mH)
Engaged Capital is urging revamps including pursuing a sale
to private equity suitors, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday,
citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1PwvqVS)
Outerwall was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)