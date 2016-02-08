UPDATE 1-Engaged Capital reports 14.1 pct stake in Outerwall

(Adds details, shares)
Feb 8 Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC
reported a 14.1 percent stake in Outerwall Inc, sending
the Redbox video rental kiosks operator's shares up 5.4 percent
in premarket trading.
Engaged Capital, which reported the stake as of Feb. 1, said
it had bought Outerwall shares based on the belief that they
"were undervalued and represented an attractive investment
opportunity." (1.usa.gov/1TO09mH)
Engaged Capital, led by Glenn Welling, said it intends to
review its investment in Outerwall on a "continuing basis."
The Bellevue, Washington-based company, earlier known as
Coinstar, generates most of its revenue from the Redbox kiosk
business it acquired in 2008, which offers movie and videogame
discs for rental.
Engaged Capital is urging revamps including pursuing a sale
to private equity suitors, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday,
citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1PwvqVS)
An Outerwall spokeswoman declined to comment on the
Bloomberg report.
Outerwall has spurned at least three buyout firms seeking to
take it private in the past two years, Bloomberg reported.
The company's shares were trading at $28.50 in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)