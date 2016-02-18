Engaged Capital urges Outerwall to go private, among options

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 Outerwall Inc shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking the owner of Redbox video rental kiosks private.
The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 stake in the company, said in a letter that Outerwall's underperformance was because of the board's "failed strategies, flawed capital allocation policies, and misaligned governance." (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.