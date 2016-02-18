版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 22:17 BJT

Engaged Capital urges Outerwall to go private, among options

Feb 18 Outerwall Inc shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking the owner of Redbox video rental kiosks private.

The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 stake in the company, said in a letter that Outerwall's underperformance was because of the board's "failed strategies, flawed capital allocation policies, and misaligned governance." (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

