UPDATE 2-Engaged Capital urges Outerwall to go private, among options

Feb 18 Outerwall Inc's second-largest
shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the company to explore
strategic options, including taking the owner of Redbox video
rental kiosks private.
The hedge fund, which has a 14.6 percent stake in Outerwall,
said the company should halt its share repurchase program and
sell or shut down its phone recycling business ecoATM, among
other options.
Outerwall's shares were up 5.6 percent at $32 in morning
trading. The company, earlier known as Coinstar, generates most
of its revenue from the Redbox kiosk business it acquired in
2008, which offers movie and videogame discs for rental.
In a statement, Outerwall said some of Engaged Capital's
recommendations are consistent with many initiatives already
underway at Outerwall, including managing both Redbox and
Coinstar for profitability and cash flow.
Engaged Capital, led by Glenn Welling, also said Outerwall
had rebuffed suitors on at least three occasions last year by
either not responding to them or insisting that it was not for
sale.
In a letter to Outerwall's board, the hedge fund said
Outerwall's underperformance was because of the board's "failed
strategies, flawed capital allocation policies, and misaligned
governance."
Engaged also said the board had "squandered" about $1.2
billion of shareholder capital, more than double of Outerwall's
current market value.
Engaged Capital also said it would be open to nominating
directors at Outerwall's annual meeting in June.
Outerwall also said that the company's executive management
team and the chairman of the board have engaged in several
discussions with Engaged Capital.
Bloomberg reported on Feb. 8 about Engaged Capital's calls
for a sale to private equity suitors.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr, Don Sebastian and Shounak Dasgupta)