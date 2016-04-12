Outerwall agrees with investor Engaged Capital to add 3 directors

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Redbox video rental kiosks owner Outerwall Inc said it had reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC to add three independent directors to its board.
Outerwall said on Tuesday that it would add Jeffrey Brown, the chief executive of Brown Equity Partners LLC, to its board with immediate effect. Two other directors will be named by Aug. 1, the company said.
Engaged Capital, which has a stake of about 14.6 percent in Outerwall, had urged the company to explore strategic options, including going private. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.