Outerwall results beat estimates, shares rise

Oct 24 Outerwall Inc reported
third-quarter results above Wall Street estimates as its Redbox
video rental kiosk business improved in the last few weeks of
the quarter.
Outerwall shares rose 8 percent in extended trading.
Net income rose to $82.7 million, or $2.95 per share, in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $36.8 million, or $1.14 per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $587.4 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 88 cents per share on
revenue of $575.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.