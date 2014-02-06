版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Redbox operator Outerwall's revenue rises

Feb 6 Outerwall Inc reported higher quarterly revenue as its Redbox video rental kiosk business improved.

The company's net income fell to $22.7 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.9 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $593.7 million.
