UPDATE 1-Redbox owner raises forecast ahead of DVD release of blockbusters

(Adds forecast, estimates, shares)
May 1 Outerwall Inc, operator of Redbox
video rental kiosks, reported better-than-expected results
largely due to a strong slate of movie releases on DVDs in the
first quarter, and the company raised its full-year earnings
forecast.
Shares of the company, which also operates Coinstar gift
card-for-coins kiosks and ecoATM e-waste recycling kiosks, rose
3 percent in extended trading.
Outerwall is expected to benefit from the release of a
number of blockbuster movies on DVDs in the second half of the
year.
Several blockbuster movies of 2014, such as "Captain
America: The Winter Soldier," "Godzilla" and "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2," are slated to release in DVD formats starting
mid-August.
The company, whose main rival is Netflix Inc, said
it expected rentals and revenue per kiosk to rise in the second
half.
Outerwall raised its adjusted earnings forecast to
$6.68-$7.18 per share for the year ending December from
$5.16-$5.76.
The company said it now expected revenue to be between $2.38
billion and $2.49 billion. It had earlier forecast revenue of
$2.36 billion to $2.50 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.20 per
share on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Outerwall's net income rose to $23.2 million, or 94 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $22.6
million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company
was known as Coinstar.
Excluding items, Outerwall earned $1.27 per share.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $600.4 million. Rentals in the
Redbox business, under which the company offers movie and video
games, rose 1.2 percent to 200 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 93 cents per share on
revenue of $586.7 million.
Outerwall's shares closed at $67.37 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)