Outerwall posts higher revenue as DVD rentals increase

July 25 Outerwall Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the lack of big movie hits in the second quarter encouraged more people to rent DVDs.

Net income rose to $46.9 million, or $1.64 per share, from $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier when the company was known as Coinstar.

Revenue rose to $554.2 million from $532.2 million.