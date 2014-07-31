Outerwall profit halves, hurt by fewer DVD releases

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
July 31 Outerwall Inc quarterly profit fell by more than half as fewer movie DVD releases led to lower revenue for its Redbox video rental kiosk business.
The company's net income fell to $21.8 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $46.9 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $549.2 million from $553.1 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.