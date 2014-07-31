Outerwall profit halves, hurt by fewer DVD releases

July 31 Outerwall Inc quarterly profit fell by more than half as fewer movie DVD releases led to lower revenue for its Redbox video rental kiosk business.

The company's net income fell to $21.8 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $46.9 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $549.2 million from $553.1 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)