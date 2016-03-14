Outerwall to explore strategic alternatives

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Redbox video rental kiosks owner Outerwall Inc said on Monday that it would explore strategic and financial alternatives.
The company's decision comes nearly a month after Outerwall shareholder, Engaged Capital LLC, urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking it private. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.