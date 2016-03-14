版本:
Outerwall to explore strategic alternatives

March 14 Redbox video rental kiosks owner Outerwall Inc said on Monday that it would explore strategic and financial alternatives.

The company's decision comes nearly a month after Outerwall shareholder, Engaged Capital LLC, urged the company to explore strategic options, including taking it private. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

