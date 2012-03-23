As U.S. election looms, India IT seeks image makeover

| BANGALORE, March 23
BANGALORE, March 23 As the U.S. presidential
election ramps up the rhetoric against offshoring jobs, India's
flagship software services providers are seeking an image
makeover.
For Wipro, Infosys and others,
multi-billion dollar outsourcing giants with U.S.-listed shares,
the challenge is to be seen less as a cheap Bangalore dump for
U.S. companies shipping work overseas, and more as responsible
firms creating jobs and investing in America's future.
"If young people in America look at us as a career
opportunity, we have succeeded," T V Mohandas Pai said six years
ago when he was a board member at Infosys.
Today, India's $100 billion IT and business process
outsourcing (BPO) industry says it directly employs 107,000
people in the United States, close to a third of whom are
Americans, a figure that has doubled in five years.
The industry's makeover takes on a new urgency ahead of the
U.S. presidential election in November where jobs will be a
crunch issue. President Barack Obama has sharpened his criticism
of U.S. firms 'exporting' jobs, seeking to tax them more and use
that money to help those that keep jobs at home.
"I'm responsible for transforming the organisation into one
having a look and feel of a U.S. corporation ... changing
Infosys in USA to Infosys USA," Padmanabhan Rao, who heads the
company's U.S. operations, writes as his LinkedIn profile.
It's increasingly a business reality.
The outsourcing industry, championed by India but spreading
to other Asian centres such as the Philippines, expects to hit
$225 billion in annual revenues by 2020 - an unrealistic target
without strong growth in the United States, the biggest market.
Infosys has 15,000 employees in the United States, including
those with shorter-term work permits, and will have hired
another 1,200 locals in the past year. North American clients
generate close to two-thirds of global revenue. Infosys employs
more than 145,000 people worldwide.
Rao told Reuters the goal for Infosys is to double local
recruitment, and that may happen as early as the next fiscal
year. Part of his job, Rao says, is "to get Infosys to think
global, but act local."
Indian outsource firms are "willing to step up and do things
a little bit different to show their investment in the U.S.
economy," said Helen Huntley, a vice president at Gartner Inc,
noting the tone of political debate has grown harsher in line
with greater economic uncertainty.
"That's political motivation as well as motivation for
clients ... (who want to see) feet on the street," she said.
By setting up shop in the United States, Indian outsourcers
could win more business from smaller U.S. customers under
pressure in an election year to hire and outsource locally.
"It plays naturally to Indian providers who want to show a
presence in the U.S.," said Huntley.
The Indian firms are increasingly looking to transfer staff
from their clients on to their own books to secure orders. This
also helps as a public relations tool to raise their profile as
local job creators, Huntley noted, and can qualify for certain
state incentives.
When Tata Consultancy Services opened a centre in
Cincinnati, Ohio in 2009, the state governor attended the
ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"The Indian companies are very engaged" in getting local
political support, noted Huntley. TCS, India's No.1 software
services exporter, last month opened a technology centre in
Santa Clara, California to serve as global headquarters for its
mobile computing work.
CAMPUS RECRUITMENT
Wipro, which began after the Second World War as a sunflower
oil producer and moved into India's fledgling IT sector in the
early 1980s, also wants to boost its overseas, or ex-India,
workforce. Chairman Azim Premji wants as much as half his total
staffing to be local, in the United States and elsewhere, and he
holds up the firm's Atlanta, Georgia centre as an example of how
Wipro has successfully recruited local talent.
"That's our goal for the next 2-3 years and I think it's
completely do-able ... even if I have to thrust it from the
top," Premji said in January after Wipro reported a 10 percent
increase in quarterly profit.
Wipro employs some 10,000 people in the United States, Chief
Marketing Officer Rajan Kohli said in response to an e-mailed
request, adding Atlanta is a "strategic development centre",
with U.S. citizens making up 80 percent of its 675 staff.
Wipro's global workforce tops 120,000.
"We're driving diversity in our hiring by consciously
inducting local talent, military veterans and campus recruits,"
Kohli said, and expects to replicate the Atlanta model in at
least two other U.S. cities.
At Infosys, CEO S.D. Shibulal is looking to add small
development centres in the United States. As well as its large
campuses in India, Infosys has 15 delivery centres worldwide,
from the Czech Republic and Poland to Brazil and China -
facilities where software programs are written and applications
developed and tested.
"I can say this: One-third of all growth in talent (in the
U.S.) will be local," Shibulal told Reuters.
The larger outsourcing firms are not alone in buffing up
their global credentials.
MindTree Ltd, a $500 million IT and electronics
engineering services provider with a client list that includes
Microsoft and Kraft, has engaged global branding consultant
Siegel+Gale for its image makeover, co-founder Subroto Bagchi
told Reuters.
Bangalore-based MindTree will soon open its first 400-seat
delivery centre in the United States, and expects eventually
that as much as a third of its workforce will be local to
wherever it does business, s ai d Scott Staples, another
co-founder of the company.
COLLEGE CHALLENGE
And that's another challenge for Indian companies hoping
local U.S. recruitment will give them a more American face.
"We don't have a lot of (local) Java programmers with two
years experience running around," said Stephanie Moore, a vice
president at Forrester Research Inc, echoing Obama's lament that
too few Americans opt for STEM (science, technology, engineering
and maths) streams at schools and colleges.
Wipro's Premji agrees, noting that while most
customer-facing sales and support hires are local, the majority
of technical staff are on Indian-origin visas.
"There's a huge shortage of technical IT professionals in
the United States," he said.
For now, the vast majority of the 2.8 million people
employed in the Indian IT/BPO industry work in India. At the top
five Indian providers, only 40,000 - fewer than 1.5 percent -
are non-Indian, according to the National Association of
Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), an Indian software
industry lobby group.
"Wipro isn't yet a household name on U.S. campuses, but we
have been able to generate significant and increasing interest,"
said Kohli. "We've kicked off major initiatives on campuses to
showcase our differentiators and attract the best talent."
Kiran Karnik, a former Nasscom president and author of "The
Coalition of Competitors" published in February, sees parallels
between now and the first backlash against the loss of U.S. jobs
to India's outsourcers following the dotcom bust - with the
United States slowly emerging from an economic downturn and
facing presidential elections where jobs will figure large.
Back then, Nasscom made itself invisible, but engaged a
PR/advocacy agency and networked with 'sister body' the
Information Technology Association of America, the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce and the U.S.-India Business Council.
This week, Nasscom has published a report to showcase just
how it is contributing to the U.S. economy, by creating jobs,
paying more than $15 billion in taxes over five years and
investing another $5 billion through U.S. acquisitions.
Indirectly, India's IT/BPO industry supports 280,000 jobs in
the United States, the report said.
Wipro, Infosys and other Indian firms in the U.S. market
help run local community marathons and university fun runs and,
at last August's InfosysConnect in Las Vegas, an event for the
company's partners, analysts and clients, tennis star Andre
Agassi was an invited guest to share the stage with Stephen
Pratt, Infosys' top business consultant.
"Incremental goals add up over time," Pratt tweeted from the
event.