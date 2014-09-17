UPDATE 1-IK Investment Partners seeks $900mln listing for offshore firm OV Group - sources

(Adds detail on companies)
LONDON, Sept 17 European private equity firm IK
Investment Partners has tapped JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley to run a flotation of offshore services firm OV
Group that could value the company at $900 million, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
OV Group is targeting a Hong Kong listing, likely in the
first half of 2015, the sources said on Wednesday, cautioning
that the deal was still in its early stages and plans could
change.
IK Investment Partners and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Vistra, OIL and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to
comment.
OV Group consists of European company Vistra and Asian firm
Offshore Incorporations Limited (OIL). Services include helping
companies minimise their tax bills through the formation of
offshore vehicles, and the creation of corporate ownership
structures for yachts and aircraft.
OV Group counts Dutch private-equity backed companies
Intertrust and TMF among its competitors. Intertrust, owned by
Blackstone, is likely to list this year, the sources said.
Vistra was formed after Intertrust management quit the firm
in 2006, and was bought by IK Investment Partners in 2009. IK
then merged Vistra with the corporate services division of
former Carlyle asset Offshore Incorporations in 2011, and now
operates the firm alongside OIL.
OIL, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, says it is the
world's largest offshore company formation specialist, with
clients in the Seychelles, Cayman Islands and Bahamas among
others.
