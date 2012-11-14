Overseas Shipholding Group files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Debt-laden Overseas Shipholding Group Inc , the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.
The company, which has been struggling to plug a $300 million shortfall in its $1.5 billion fully drawn revolving credit facility, warned last month that it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.
It had also said at that time that it may have to re-state results for at least three years due to a tax issue.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).