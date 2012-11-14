Overseas Shipholding Group files for bankruptcy

Nov 14 Debt-laden Overseas Shipholding Group Inc , the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The company, which has been struggling to plug a $300 million shortfall in its $1.5 billion fully drawn revolving credit facility, warned last month that it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.

It had also said at that time that it may have to re-state results for at least three years due to a tax issue.