Overseas Shipholding may file for bankruptcy protection

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size, said it was evaluating options including filing for bankruptcy protection.
Financial statements for at least the three years ended Dec. 31, 2011 should no longer be relied on, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The New York-based company said it was continuing its review process, including determining whether a restatement of those financial statements may be required.
Overseas Shipholding's shares have halved in value this month on speculation that talks with its lenders had hit a road block.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.