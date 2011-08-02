UPDATE 2-Weak market hits Overseas Shipholding payout, shares off

* Q2 adj loss $1.20 vs est. loss $1.43

* TCE rev down 11 pct at $207.3 mln

* Halves annual dividend rate to $0.875/shr

* Shares down 10 pct to hit over two-yr low (Adds analyst quotes in paragraph 6 and 7; updates shares)

By Krisha N Das

BANGALORE, Aug 2 Overseas Shipholding Group reported its ninth straight quarterly loss as ship oversupply weighed on revenue, forcing the world's second-largest independent tanker operator to halve its annual dividend rate.

The global tanker industry continues to face extremely poor market conditions, exacerbated by the recent earthquake in Japan and civil unrest in Libya.

Overseas Shipholding, which has paid a dividend for 150 consecutive quarters, cut its annual payout rate to 87.5 cents.

Shares of the New York City-based company fell 10 percent to a near two-and-a-half year low of $20.96.

"Reducing the dividend to this level strikes the right balance among our goals of preserving the strength of our balance sheet, investing for long-term growth and returning cash to shareholders, while delivering a payout level that is more appropriate for today's market," CEO Morten Arntzen said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said Overseas Shipholding's loss continue to be deep and the company has now "cut the dividend which had been described as secure."

"The dividend cut was somewhat unexpected in the market," Wells Fargo Securities analyst Michael Webber said.

Overseas Shipholding's April-June net loss fell slightly to $37.3 million, or $1.24 a share, from $37.9 million, or $1.26 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Leaving out one-time items, loss was $1.20 a share.

Time Charter Equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - declined 11 percent to $207.3 million.

General and administrative expenses at the company, which owned or operated a fleet of 111 vessels as of last year, fell 8 percent.

Analysts had expected a loss of $1.43 a share, on revenue of $210.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)