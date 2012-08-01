UPDATE 2-Overseas Shipholding's losing streak, funding woes hit stock

* Q2 adj loss/share $1.52 vs est loss/share $1.36

* Q2 TCE rev $210 mln, up 1 pct

* Says in talks with main banks for long-term financing

* Shares fall 12 pct to hit life-low

Aug 1 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet, posted its 13th straight quarterly loss and said it was in talks to raise funds to help it navigate an extended downturn in the tanker market.

Its shares dropped 12 percent to a life-low of $5.02 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of rival Nordic American Tanker Ltd dipped 5 percent to $11.09.

Overseas Shipholding's shares have fallen about 50 percent this year due to the weak markets and on concerns over the company's ability to plug a funding gap of about $260 million.

"We are in discussions with our main banks to put in place long-term financing that provides sufficient liquidity to manage through an extended downturn in our international flag tanker markets," Chief Executive Morten Arntzen said on Wednesday.

Its lending group, led by DnB NOR Bank ASA, includes Swedbank AB, Citibank NA, HSBC Bank PLC and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank .

Other shipping lenders such as Credit Suisse Group AG have resorted to seizing vessels as companies fail to pay back loans. Societe Generale and BNP Paribas SA are looking to wind down their shipping books.

Overseas Shipholding, whose market value is $176.5 million, said its total debt at the end of the second quarter was $2.24 billion.

The company also said it borrowed the remaining balance under its $1.5 billion credit facility, boosting its cash balance to more than $550 million.

"We believe it (drawdown) could be an attempt to improve OSG's negotiating stance with its current syndicate," Evercore Partners analyst Jonathan Chappell wrote in a note.

CHOPPY RESULTS

Overseas Shipholding has suffered in the last two years as daily rates for transporting crude and refined petroleum products have been hammered as scores of tankers ordered before the economic downturn continue to hit sea lanes amid tepid demand.

The company, which has 117 vessels, said second-quarter loss was 48 percent bigger at $55.3 million, or $1.83 per share.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $1.52 per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.36, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Time Charter Equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less expenses - rose 1 percent to $210 million, below estimates of $208.4 million.