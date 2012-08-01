UPDATE 2-Overseas Shipholding's losing streak, funding woes hit stock

* Q2 adj loss/share $1.52 vs est loss/share $1.36
* Q2 TCE rev $210 mln, up 1 pct
* Says in talks with main banks for long-term financing
* Shares fall 12 pct to hit life-low
Aug 1 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc,
the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet, posted
its 13th straight quarterly loss and said it was in talks to
raise funds to help it navigate an extended downturn in the
tanker market.
Its shares dropped 12 percent to a life-low of $5.02 in
early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of rival
Nordic American Tanker Ltd dipped 5 percent to $11.09.
Overseas Shipholding's shares have fallen about 50 percent
this year due to the weak markets and on concerns over the
company's ability to plug a funding gap of about $260 million.
"We are in discussions with our main banks to put in place
long-term financing that provides sufficient liquidity to manage
through an extended downturn in our international flag tanker
markets," Chief Executive Morten Arntzen said on Wednesday.
Its lending group, led by DnB NOR Bank ASA, includes
Swedbank AB, Citibank NA, HSBC Bank PLC
and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
.
Other shipping lenders such as Credit Suisse Group AG
have resorted to seizing vessels as companies fail to
pay back loans. Societe Generale and BNP Paribas SA
are looking to wind down their shipping books.
Overseas Shipholding, whose market value is $176.5 million,
said its total debt at the end of the second quarter was $2.24
billion.
The company also said it borrowed the remaining balance
under its $1.5 billion credit facility, boosting its cash
balance to more than $550 million.
"We believe it (drawdown) could be an attempt to improve
OSG's negotiating stance with its current syndicate," Evercore
Partners analyst Jonathan Chappell wrote in a note.
CHOPPY RESULTS
Overseas Shipholding has suffered in the last two years as
daily rates for transporting crude and refined petroleum
products have been hammered as scores of tankers ordered before
the economic downturn continue to hit sea lanes amid tepid
demand.
The company, which has 117 vessels, said second-quarter loss
was 48 percent bigger at $55.3 million, or $1.83 per share.
Excluding one-time items, loss was $1.52 per share. Analysts
on average had expected a loss of $1.36, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Time Charter Equivalent revenue - voyage revenue less
expenses - rose 1 percent to $210 million, below estimates of
$208.4 million.