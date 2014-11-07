UPDATE 1-Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker files for bankruptcy

* Denmark's 3rd-largest company by revenue files for
bankruptcy
* Chairman says business has eroded significantly since
Wednesday
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 The world's largest ship fuel
supplier OW Bunker said it had filed for bankruptcy
after an alleged fraud cost it at least $125 million and banks
refused to provide new credit lines for it to cover its bills.
Chairman Niels Henrik Jensen said the company's banks hold
mortgages covering all its receivables and that without new,
significant credit facilities in the immediate future, the
business could not be saved.
"It is now clear that such facilities will not be made
available. Nor is a sale as a going concern a realistic option,"
Jensen said in a statement.
OW Bunker, the third-largest company in Denmark by revenue,
owes 13 banks $750 million. It filed for bankruptcy at the
probate court in Aalborg in northern Denmark.
The company said on Thursday it had discovered fraud by
senior employees in a Singapore-based subsidiary.
"As a result of the internal investigation, it has been
decided to report two key employees in the Singapore-based
subsidiary Dynamic Oil Trading," it said.
OW Bunker was listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen in March in the
second-biggest initial public offering in Denmark since 2010.
It was estimated to supply about 7 percent of the global
market for bunker fuel, competing with companies such as World
Fuel Services Corp, Chemoil Energy and Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network.
The company said late on Wednesday preliminary findings
suggested a potential loss of about $125 million. An estimated
trading loss of $24.5 million announced on Oct. 23 was increased
to some $150 million.
It has given no details on the nature of the fraud.
Traders and shipping companies scrambled to source fuel and
take over supply contracts on Friday.
The alleged fraud at Dynamic Oil Trading is potentially one
of the biggest financial market scandals to hit Singapore since
2004, when China Aviation Oil (Singapore) ran up oil futures
losses of $550 million.
