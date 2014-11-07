UPDATE 3-Shipping fuel scandal sends traders scrambling, investors eye lawsuits

* OW Bunker is major shipping fuel supplier
* Traders fear owed money is lost, scramble for new deals
* Case could be one of Singapore's biggest trading scandals
* Danish police have approached company's headquarters
* Lawyer says nothing illegal has happened
(Adds quotes from lawyer and further details about case)
By Jane Xie and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN/SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Traders and shipping
companies scrambled to source fuel and take over supply
contracts on Friday after Danish marine fuel supplier OW Bunker
said a suspected fraud at its Singapore subsidiary had
pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.
The alleged fraud at Singapore-based subsidiary Dynamic Oil
Trading is potentially one of the biggest financial market
scandals to hit the city state since 2004, when China Aviation
Oil (Singapore) ran up oil futures losses of $550 million.
Some institutional and individual investors in Denmark said
they were considering taking legal action against the firm.
"As an investor who invested in the company ... based on the
prospectus, to lose all your money seven months later, you have
to think about what you can do," said Jan Ostergaard, head of
investment at Industriens Pension, which holds a small stake.
The collapse of Denmark's third largest company by revenue
with around 20,000 shareholders came as a shock to the Danish
Shareholders Association, which hosted special events with
management from OW Bunker ahead of its March initial public
offering.
The head of the association told Reuters that management was
repeatedly asked about what changes in oil prices might do to
the company and whether they were able to control credit given
to customers.
"We are shocked by the fact that these seem to be the two
main reasons for the company's fall," Jens Moller Nielsen said.
Denmark's Berlingske newspaper cited OW Bunker chairman
Niels Henrik Jensen as saying Dynamic's head, Lars Moller, and
some of his colleagues arrived unexpectedly at OW Bunker
headquarters in Norresundby, Denmark, this week and explained
the situation to chief executive Jim Pedersen.
Moller's lawyer Arvid Andersen told Reuters that Moller
denies any illegal activities have been going on. Andersen said
that what had happened was due to an "untimely lack of care" and
that OW Bunker has been too quick to jump to conclusions about
the situation.
"The case is not that somebody has stolen money, billed
fictitious trades or given kickbacks. The case is that a big
credit given to one customer was built up," Andersen said.
OW Bunker said earlier this week it had been informed about
a fraud committed by senior employees in Singapore.
According to Andersen, it is only a question whether
internal guidelines have been broken or not. He declined to
disclose the name of the customer which had the big credit line.
Moller, who a person that knows him said was a popular
member of the Danish expat community, could not be reached for
comment at Dynamic's office in Singapore on Friday.
No-one was present at his home in a luxury condominium near
the city-state's Botanic Gardens.
Singapore Police Force's white collar crimes unit declined
to comment on whether they were investigating Dynamic.
Danish police have contacted the company.
"So far we have been told the company is conducting an
internal investigation," said Chief Superintendent Michael
Kjeldgaard.
He said it was not clear where the suspected crimes actually
took place, and so he was uncertain if the case would be
investigated by police in Singapore or Denmark.
OW Bunker said on Thursday that investors needed to assume
that the company's equity had been wiped out due to losses at
Dynamic estimated to be around $125 million.
The company did not give any details of the alleged fraud,
but several traders said the problem was likely to be related to
the recent sharp fall in oil prices.
The company, whose shares have been suspended, said it had
fired its head of risk management.
DOMINO EFFECT?
Dynamic Oil Trading was launched in 2012, but it is not
mentioned in a 291-page prospectus published ahead of OW
Bunker's IPO.
According to Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority, OW
Bunker went from 30th biggest bunker supplier in 2012 to 13th
place a year later, judged by volume.
The company is estimated to have about 7 percent of the
global market for bunker, a liquid fuel refined from crude oil
and used to power ships, competing with companies such as World
Fuel Services Corp, Chemoil Energy and Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network.
Traders said refineries and other shipping fuel suppliers
were cutting deliveries and were likely to cancel long-term
contracts with the Danish company.
On Friday, at Dynamic's office in Singapore, trading desks
were largely empty while the few staff who were present told
Reuters reporters they were waiting for instructions from
headquarters.
Two people who visited the office, on the 11th floor of the
art-deco inspired Parkview skyscraper, told Reuters their
Singapore-based firm had supplied Dynamic with oil and they were
waiting to see whether they would be paid.
Legal sources in Singapore said that they had received
several calls from counterparty firms concerned about what they
could do to ensure payment for their trades with OW Bunker.
A bunker fuel trader in Europe said that many vessel owners
and operators were cancelling their orders with OW Bunker, but
that the fallout in the market would still be considerable if
the company went down without paying out its existing positions.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen and Theodora D'Cruz in Singapore; Writing by
Henning Gloystein and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alex
Richardson, Mike Collett-White and Jane Merriman)