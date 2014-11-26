Fleet-owning unit of bankrupt OW Bunker taken over-fleet manager

COPENHAGEN Nov 26 OW Tanker, a unit of bankrupt
OW Bunker and owner of its marine fuel supply ships, has been
taken over by a newly-created company, the fleet manager told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Henrik Pedersen said the takeover by Alba Tanker ApS, which
has the trustees of the bankrupt company on its board, is part
of the process of securing assets for the estate. Denmark's OW
Bunker had been the largest marine fuel supplier in the world.
"We are not a very big part of the company," Pedersen said
by telephone. "We're the ship-owning part of OW Bunker and
Trading. And that was our biggest client, of course, but we have
always been run as a separate company."
OW Tanker owns 10 vessels according to its website.
