UPDATE 1-Fleet-owning unit of bankrupt OW Bunker taken over-fleet manager

(Adds details, PwC and ING agreement)
COPENHAGEN Nov 26 OW Tanker, a unit of bankrupt
OW Bunker and owner of its marine fuel supply ships, has been
taken over by a newly-created company, the fleet manager told
Reuters on Wednesday.
OW Bunker, the largest ship fuel supplier in the world,
collapsed earlier this month after it said it had lost almost
$300 million in hedging losses and unauthorised credit lines
given in Singapore.
Henrik Pedersen said the takeover by Alba Tanker ApS, which
has the trustees of the bankrupt company on its board, is part
of the process of securing assets for the estate.
"We are not a very big part of the company," Pedersen said
by telephone. "We're the ship-owning part of OW Bunker and
Trading. And that was our biggest client, of course, but we have
always been run as a separate company."
OW Tanker owned 10 vessels and chartered 19, according to
its website. Pedersen said it employs around 115 people, mostly
vessel crews, and is now looking for new clients.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said it had agreed with ING
Bank NV and OW Bunker's trustees to work together in
recouping some $750 million the company owes to a group of 13
banks, including ING.
The trustees from Danish law firms Gorrissen Federspiel and
Plesner, who are on the board of Alba Tanker ApS, were not
immediately available to say how the takeover of OW Tanker could
relate to the debt owed to the banks.
