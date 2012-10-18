版本:
New Issue-Owen Corning sells $600 mln in notes

Oct 18 Owen Corning on Wednesday sold
$600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: OWEN CORNING

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.901   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 4.21 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/22/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 240 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

