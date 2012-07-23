Owens & Minor to buy Celesio unit for $158 mln

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
July 23 Owens & Minor Inc posted a higher profit for the second quarter and said it would buy the healthcare third-party logistics unit of Germany's Celesio AG for about $158 million to enter the European healthcare market.
Owens & Minor's second-quarter net profit rose to $30.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $29.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.19 billion.
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.