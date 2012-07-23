版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 06:04 BJT

Owens & Minor to buy Celesio unit for $158 mln

July 23 Owens & Minor Inc posted a higher profit for the second quarter and said it would buy the healthcare third-party logistics unit of Germany's Celesio AG for about $158 million to enter the European healthcare market.

Owens & Minor's second-quarter net profit rose to $30.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $29.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.19 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐