Owens Corning reports 1st-qtr loss

April 25 Building materials maker Owens Corning reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges related to cost reductions.

The company, whose products include glass-fiber reinforcements and engineered materials for composite systems, reported a net loss of $46 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or $19 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Owens Corning earned 9 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 31 cents a share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.