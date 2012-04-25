UPDATE 2-Owens Corning posts Q1 loss; shares fall

BRIEF-Gastar exploration conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
April 25 Building materials maker Owens Corning reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges related to cost reductions, including facility closures in Europe, sending its shares down 9 percent.
The company recorded $55 million in charges during the quarter, $34 million of which are related to severance, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Owens Corning, known for its Pink Panther mascot and trademark PINK glass fiber insulation, said it expects additional charges of about $80 million during 2012 and 2013.
First quarter net loss was $46 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a profit of $24 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 9 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $1.35 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Toledo, Ohio-based company fell to $31.42 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the exchange. They were trading down 7 percent at $32.26.
