UPDATE 2-Owens Corning 4th-qtr misses, shares slide

* Q4 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.48

* Q4 rev $1.20 bln vs est $1.26 bln

* Shares down 5 pct

Feb 15 Building materials maker Owens Corning posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its composites segment, sending its shares down 5 percent in early trade.

The company, known for its Pink Panther mascot and trademark PINK glass fiber insulation, expects to take a charge of about $130 million in 2012 and early 2013 as it tries to cut costs.

The company reported a net income attributable to Owens Corning of $50 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $110 million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 40 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $1.20 billion.

Revenue at its composites segment, which contributes more than a third to the company's sales, fell 3 percent to $459 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 48 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company's shares, which have gained 74 percent since touching a year-low of $18.68 in October, were down 5 percent at $30.69 in early Wednesday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.