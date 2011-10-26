UPDATE 1- Owens Illinois Q3 profit beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.72

* Q3 rev up 10.2 percent

Oct 26 Glass container manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by stronger operating performance in North America.

For the period ended September 30, the company posted net earnings from continuing operations of $119 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with $127 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said net sales rose 10.2 percent to $1.86 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 72 cents, on revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $19.46 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.