UPDATE 1-Owens-Illinois profit beats expectations

April 25 Glass-container manufacturer
Owens-Illinois Inc reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped partly by cost cuts.
The company said it increased production and inventory
levels in the first quarter in anticipation of a seasonally
strong second quarter.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net
earnings from continuing operations of $122 million, or 73 cents
per share, compared with $83 million, or 50 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Net sales were flat at $1.74 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 69 cents, on
revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Perrysburg, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois closed at
$24.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
gained 74 percent of their value in the last seven months.