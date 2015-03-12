Venezuela likely to seek annulment in $455 mln Owens-Illinois award-lawyer

CARACAS, March 12 Venezuela is likely to seek
the annulment of a World Bank tribunal award that orders it pay
U.S. bottle maker Owens-Illinois $455 million in compensation
for nationalization, a lawyer for the South American country
said on Thursday.
Owens-Illinois announced earlier on Thursday that the
World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) had issued a decision in the case.
"It's probable that an annulment or other revisions will be
sought," said lawyer Diego Brian Gosis with Argentine firm
Guglielmino & Asociados, adding that Venezuela has 120 days to
request an annulment.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)