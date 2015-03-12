UPDATE 2-Venezuela likely to seek annulment of $455 mln Owens-Illinois award -lawyer

(Recasts with lawyer, context)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, March 12 U.S. bottle maker
Owens-Illinois said on Thursday it had been awarded over
$455 million in a nationalization claim against Venezuela,
though a lawyer for the South American country said it was
likely to seek an annulment.
The award comes at a tricky time for the cash-strapped OPEC
country, which is struggling to foot major bond payments, other
arbitration claims and debts with private companies amid a
tumble in oil prices and a severe recession.
It has sought revisions and annulments in other arbitration
cases that stem from massive nationalizations during the late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez's rule, though companies say they
are intent on getting their due.
"If Venezuela fails to meet its obligations, OIEG will seek
to enforce the award against Venezuela's assets around the world
or find alternative measures of redress," Owens-Illinois said in
a statement, referring to its Dutch subsidiary OI European
Group.
"OIEG is unable at this stage to predict the amount, or
timing of receipt, of compensation it will ultimately receive
under the award," which was issued by the World Bank's
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes
(ICSID) on Tuesday.
"It's probable that an annulment or other revisions will be
sought," said lawyer Diego Brian Gosis of Argentine firm
Guglielmino & Asociados, who is working on behalf of the
Venezuelan government.
Venezuela has 120 days to request an annulment, and the
evaluation process can take between around 18 and 30 months, he
said. That could hand Venezuela a breather amid the economic
crisis.
The country has already sought an annulment of a $1.6
billion Exxon Mobil Corp award.
However, it has been in discussion with Gold Reserve Inc
over a $740 million award, and the U.S.-based company
has said it is open to a settlement, which would likely be
better for Venezuela's credit ratings.
Chavez nationalized OIEG's majority interest in two plants
in a move typical of his 14-year-governance of the South
American country.
