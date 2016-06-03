MOVES-Packer starts at Owl Rock Capital Partners

BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
NEW YORK, June 3 Craig Packer, the former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs, has started at the investment firm Owl Rock Capital Partners, according to sources.
Packer founded Owl Rock with Douglas Ostrover, a founder of GSO Capital Partners, and Marc Lipschultz, who was previously global head of energy and infrastructure at KKR.
Owl Rock Corp is a business development company that will originate, underwrite and invest in senior secured and unsecured loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine debt.
Packer joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 as head of high-yield capital markets and was named a partner in 2008, according to Owl Rock's website. Prior to Goldman, he was global head of high-yield capital markets at Credit Suisse.
Packer declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
