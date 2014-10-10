BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica signs further contract with Novartis for LentiVector

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 10 Oxford Biomedica Plc
* Oxford Biomedica announces new process development and manufacturing collaboration which includes lentivector licence agreement
* Under terms of new agreement, Novartis will pay $14 million upfront including a $4.3 million equity subscription
* This amount includes upfront licence payment, equity investment, manufacturing and process development services and various performance incentive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.