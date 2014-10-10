版本:
2014年 10月 10日

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica signs further contract with Novartis for LentiVector

Oct 10 Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Oxford Biomedica announces new process development and manufacturing collaboration which includes lentivector  licence agreement

* Under terms of new agreement, Novartis will pay $14 million upfront including a $4.3 million equity subscription

* This amount includes upfront licence payment, equity investment, manufacturing and process development services and various performance incentive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
