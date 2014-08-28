版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 14:31 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica H1 rev 4.7 mln pounds

Aug 28 Oxford Biomedica Plc :

* £4.7 million revenues generated in H1 2014

* H1 net loss of £4.8 million (H1 2013 £5.9 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
