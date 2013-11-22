版本:
BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global prices IPO of 5.4 mln shares at $12/shr

Nov 22 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC : * Announces pricing of initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 5.4 million common shares priced at $12.00

per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
